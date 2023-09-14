News you can trust since 1854
Fundraiser for League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital

The League of Friends of Alnwick Hospitals are holding their annual coffee morning fundraiser.
By Ian Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST
The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick.

It takes place on Saturday, September 30 in the Northumberland Hall, Alnwick.

There will be homemade cakes, a tombola stall, a League of Friends stall and a raffle with prizes kindly donated by supporters and local businesses.

All money raised goes towards purchasing much-needed equipment for Alnwick Infirmary, to the benefit of consultants, staff and, most important, the patients.

Doors open at 9.30am. Admission is £2.

