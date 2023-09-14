Fundraiser for League of Friends of Alnwick Hospital
The League of Friends of Alnwick Hospitals are holding their annual coffee morning fundraiser.
It takes place on Saturday, September 30 in the Northumberland Hall, Alnwick.
There will be homemade cakes, a tombola stall, a League of Friends stall and a raffle with prizes kindly donated by supporters and local businesses.
All money raised goes towards purchasing much-needed equipment for Alnwick Infirmary, to the benefit of consultants, staff and, most important, the patients.
Doors open at 9.30am. Admission is £2.