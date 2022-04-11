Fun packed Easter in store for all the family at Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle.

Among the Easter holiday highlights are a special egg hunt around the castle grounds and tricks galore at the Alnwick school of magic where visitors join the school’s headmaster in his hunt for a new apprentice and meet the medieval alchemist.

The Newcastle garrison will be live firing the Alnwick Castle replica cannon and falconry displays take place throughout the holidays.

In addition, there is daily broomstick training - in the very place where Harry Potter took his first flight – and Alnwick Castle film and television location tours.

There is also the opportunity to learn medieval crafts such as soap making, try your hand at archery, explore the castle grounds and museums and marvel at the fine art and furniture displayed in the State Rooms.

Every paying visitor can return free of charge, as many times as they like, throughout the season.

Catherine Neil, head of the Alnwick Castle visitor attraction, said: “The Alnwick Castle team are looking forward to welcoming back visitors as well as the entertainers, actors and historical characters who make up the magical mix of entertainment and guarantee that every visitor has a day to remember.

“With so much happening we hope many will take the opportunity to spread out their visit over more than one day by taking advantage of the seasonal pass which makes a visit to the castle excellent value for money.”

On top of a packed daily programme of activities, the castle will host several special visitors and events during the year from live entertainment provided by medieval musicians to mischievous court jesters, from Civil War re-enactment to live theatre and much, much more including special events to mark the Jubilee holiday.