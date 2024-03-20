The Easter programme includes: Hands on History with the Company of Artisans from March 29 to April 2; Alchemy Jack from March 29 to April 2; Longbow demonstrations with master archer Andy Rice from April 3-5; Raphael Historic Falconry from April 3-7; Medieval minstrels Trouvere from April 8-11; Resident Jester Tom Fool returns from April 8-14; and join the Newcastle Garrison Living History Group for live firing of a replica Napoleonic cannon on April 13-14.

Catherine Neil, head of Alnwick Castle Ventures said: “We have worked hard to bring the castle’s story to life through a range of different mediums. Whether you are looking for family fun or wishing to learn more about the history of Alnwick Castle and the Percy family, we have something that will bring joy to people of all ages.”