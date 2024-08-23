Fun for all the family lined up at Swarland and Newton on the Moor Show
The 23rd staging of the event is on Saturday 31st August 2024 in Vyner Park, Swarland. The gates open to the public at 11am and close around 4pm.
It’s £5 per person and under 4’s get in free.
Included in the price are unlimited goes on the bouncy castle, mega slide, rodeo bull, inflatable assault course, archery, face painting and much more.
There is a fun dog show, classic cars, barbecue, bar, a potter, basket weavers, pygmy goats, a market place tent with various stalls.
There is also a traditional industrial tent with crafts, baking, photography and local garden produce on display.
George Nicholson, the author of a book about his childhood growing up in Swarland, will also be attending.
