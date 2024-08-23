Fun for all the family lined up at Swarland and Newton on the Moor Show

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A range entertainment has been lined up for the annual Swarland and Newton on the Moor Show.

The 23rd staging of the event is on Saturday 31st August 2024 in Vyner Park, Swarland. The gates open to the public at 11am and close around 4pm.

It’s £5 per person and under 4’s get in free.

Included in the price are unlimited goes on the bouncy castle, mega slide, rodeo bull, inflatable assault course, archery, face painting and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Swarland Show.Swarland Show.
Swarland Show.

There is a fun dog show, classic cars, barbecue, bar, a potter, basket weavers, pygmy goats, a market place tent with various stalls.

There is also a traditional industrial tent with crafts, baking, photography and local garden produce on display.

George Nicholson, the author of a book about his childhood growing up in Swarland, will also be attending.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.