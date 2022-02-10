Fun for all the family as Peter Rabbit trail premieres in North Tyneside

The World of Peter Rabbit Storytime Trail is heading to Wallsend.

The World of Peter Rabbit Storytime Trail will premiere at Wallsend Library on Saturday, February 12, and will be in place for five weeks.

The World of Peter Rabbit will be celebrating 120 years of mischief throughout the year and the interactive exhibition will be a walkthrough experience where little bunnies will be able to crawl under the garden gate, hide in a watering can and see their reflection in a mirror pool.

Norma Redfearn, Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, said: “We know just how special and important the works of Beatrix Potter are to generations of children and adults alike and we’re thrilled to be the first port of call for this truly enchanting event.

“The exhibition will really capture the imagination with some beautiful artwork and I know our local schoolchildren and their families will really enjoy all the interactive features.”

Beatrix Potter’s stories started life as picture letters written to the children of her family and friends.

The World of Peter Rabbit Storytime Trail is supported by the Welcome Back Fund, ERDF action to support town centre recovery and the safe return to our high streets following the pandemic.

Wallsend Library is open between 9am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday and between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays.

The exhibition will run between February 12 and March 20.