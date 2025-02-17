Fun activities taking place at Watersones in Morpeth during half term
A Dog Man Treasure Hunt will be taking place at Waterstones in Morpeth each day from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 28.
Each hat has a letter on it. If you can work out what word the letters spell, then you will get a treat.
There will also be story time fun in the book shop on Wednesday, February 26 at 10am and 2pm and Friday, February 28 at 10am and 2pm.
