Fun activities taking place at Watersones in Morpeth during half term

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:56 BST
Waterstones in Morpeth.Waterstones in Morpeth.
A Dog Man Treasure Hunt will be taking place at Waterstones in Morpeth each day from Monday, February 24 to Friday, February 28.

Each hat has a letter on it. If you can work out what word the letters spell, then you will get a treat.

There will also be story time fun in the book shop on Wednesday, February 26 at 10am and 2pm and Friday, February 28 at 10am and 2pm.

