Aln Valley Railway is steaming ahead with plans to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the opening of the Alnmouth to Alnwick branch line.

To evoke the history of the branch line, which closed in 1968, on August 5 the first and last trains of the day will be goods wagons, hauled by a steam locomotive.

There will be the opportunity for a limited number of ticket holders (just 20 per train) to ride in the guard’s vans. These will be the first steam hauled freight trains to run on the branch line since the 1960s.

There will also be a special display about the anniversary and the history of the branch line in the Railway’s new museum.

Aln Valley Railway. Picture: Pat Murphy

A long weekend of celebratory events includes vintage carriages and diesel traction on August 2, steam traction from August 3-5 and Pacer trains on August 6.

There will be a volunteer open day on August 4 when steam trains will be running. Existing volunteers will be available to chat to those who might be interested in joining the railway and provide a glimpse behind the scenes.

On August 6, 13, 20 and 27 there are cream tea talks by railway experts.

A model railway exhibition with displays that evoke memories of railways over time is planned on September 6-7.

Aln Valley Railway has been restoring the line over the last 12 years, with plans in place to extend it from the current terminus at Greenrigg Halt (half way to Alnmouth) all the way to Alnmouth Station.