Lance Moi En L'Air will be among the performers at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Highlights of the event – which takes place from July 8 to 10 – include a sell-out show from Brit Award-winning rock band Keane, a concert from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a colourful parade featuring hundreds of schoolchildren.

The outdoor arts programme will feature some of the world’s best street performers and includes family gardening activities inspired by CBeebies favourite Mr Bloom.

Steve Bishop, festival director and North Tyneside Council’s head of culture, said: “It’s been a long time in the making as we’ve had to wait until the pandemic was under control but we’re really looking forward to a great festival packed full of fantastic entertainment for the whole family.

“The setting couldn’t be more spectacular with our award-winning coastline as the backdrop to our annual celebration and I know visitors will find lots to enjoy.”

Tynemouth Front Street will be home to acts from around the world, a jazz stage and pop-up silent disco where up to 100 people at a time can dance the day away.

At Tynemouth Station, the weekend market will run alongside a community stage, arts activities, and a special area for under 5s and their families.

Despite the loss of the Saturday night headliners, with no appropriate replacement being available, organisers are still expecting a huge number of visitors across the weekend.

People are being encouraged to use public transport to get to the festival while a park and ride service will be operation from Beaconsfield, next to Tynemouth Aquarium.

The full programme is available at https://bit.ly/3HmRvcP