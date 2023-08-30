Little Seedlings Ambassador Iniya Evelyn Raj. Picture by Tony Buckingham.

Aimed at children aged four to 10, the free-to-attend educational session will take place in Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Sunday (September 3).

During the workshop, Dobbies’ team of gardening experts will focus on the five fundamental human senses – sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.

Through engaging activities and demonstrations, children will learn how to use their senses when exploring their outside space.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said: “The five senses play a crucial role in how we connect with the garden and environment around us.

“It’s an interesting subject and we’re delighted to be using it as a topic for our next Little Seedlings Club workshop in our Morpeth and Ponteland stores.”