Free-to-attend children’s gardening workshops at Dobbies stores in Morpeth and Ponteland

A garden centre chain is reminding parents about its next Little Seedlings Club workshops.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST
Little Seedlings Ambassador Iniya Evelyn Raj. Picture by Tony Buckingham.Little Seedlings Ambassador Iniya Evelyn Raj. Picture by Tony Buckingham.
Aimed at children aged four to 10, the free-to-attend educational session will take place in Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores on Sunday (September 3).

During the workshop, Dobbies’ team of gardening experts will focus on the five fundamental human senses – sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.

Through engaging activities and demonstrations, children will learn how to use their senses when exploring their outside space.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said: “The five senses play a crucial role in how we connect with the garden and environment around us.

    “It’s an interesting subject and we’re delighted to be using it as a topic for our next Little Seedlings Club workshop in our Morpeth and Ponteland stores.”

    For more information and to book your child’s place as advance booking is required, go to https://events.dobbies.com and select the relevant option.

