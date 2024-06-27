Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A garden centre chain is inviting gardeners along to its Morpeth and Ponteland stores for a series of free Grow How sessions focused on caring for summer plants.

The live demonstrations will take place on the first Saturday and every Wednesday throughout the month of July, at 10.30am and 3.30pm.

They will be led by expert staff at Dobbies, who will be on hand to answer any questions from customers.

The importance of watering in a sustainable way and how to add instant summer colour will be covered, along with advice on getting the best from your borders and pots, and a guide to summer flowering herbaceous.

Dobbies is inviting gardeners along to its Morpeth and Ponteland stores for a series of free Grow How sessions focused on caring for summer plants. Picture by Stewart Attwood Photography.

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions are fun and informal 10 to 15-minute demonstrations, designed to be interactive and accessible for gardeners of all ages and abilities.