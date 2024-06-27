Free summer plant care workshops at Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores
The live demonstrations will take place on the first Saturday and every Wednesday throughout the month of July, at 10.30am and 3.30pm.
They will be led by expert staff at Dobbies, who will be on hand to answer any questions from customers.
The importance of watering in a sustainable way and how to add instant summer colour will be covered, along with advice on getting the best from your borders and pots, and a guide to summer flowering herbaceous.
Dobbies’ Grow How sessions are fun and informal 10 to 15-minute demonstrations, designed to be interactive and accessible for gardeners of all ages and abilities.
For more information about the July sessions and to make a booking for one or more of them, go to www.dobbies.com/events
