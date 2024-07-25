Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A garden centre chain will soon be hosting a number of free workshops at its Morpeth and Ponteland stores.

Dobbies is celebrating National Allotment Week (August 12 to 18) by inviting gardening enthusiasts along to its Morpeth and Ponteland stores for a series of Grow How sessions throughout August, focusing on allotment gardening.

They are designed for both seasoned allotment pros and those just starting out, gaining valuable skills and knowledge to make plots flourish, and are taking place on the first Saturday of the month, then every Wednesday throughout August at 10.30am and 3.30pm at the stores.

The workshops will equip gardeners on the best late-summer crops to sow in August for a flourishing harvest later in the season and provide information on how to prune your summer fruits to maximise its yield and ways you can ready the allotment for any upcoming holidays with watering techniques.

August’s Grow How sessions will cover the topic of allotment gardening to coincide with National Allotment Week. Picture courtesy of Dobbies.

For the month of August, attendees will have the chance to donate to the Stroke Association to mark National Allotment Week.

In addition, there will be a free and interactive Little Seedlings workshop at the stores on Sunday, August 4 that includes a dedicated gardening Show and Tell.

The session covers the importance of plants, with Dobbies’ colleagues sharing hints and tips on how to grow strong and healthy plants and covering the various stages of growth.

Children in Morpeth and Ponteland are also encouraged to bring a plant they have been growing and nurturing at home to show.