Free family Christmas events in Blyth planned by town council

Blyth Town Council has a number of free family Christmas events planned for the weekends in the lead up to Christmas.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
The first event will be a music workshop for children run by Blyth Valley Samba and Kewen Music School on Saturday, December 2.

The following Saturday, December 9, there will be more Blyth Valley Samba activities as well as a Christmas decorations making workshop.

Circus school workshops will be held on Saturday, December 16.

    The Christmas tree lights in Blyth have already been switched on. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)The Christmas tree lights in Blyth have already been switched on. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)
    The Christmas tree lights in Blyth have already been switched on. (Photo by Blyth Town Council)

    Santa’s grotto will be open on each of the Saturdays between 11am and 3pm and Keel Row Shopping Centre will have face painting, selfie booths, craft stalls, and more.

    There will also be craft sessions and storytelling at Blyth Library.

    Mayor of Blyth Town Council Warren Taylor said: “We may not have been able to provide our usual displays because of building work, but our team has been constructing a very special series of activities that will bring festive joy to everyone who attends.”

