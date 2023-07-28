Free events and things to do for families during the summer holidays at Manor Walks in Cramlington
Manor Walks shopping centre will host a series of free events over the next six weeks, starting this weekend.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
The summer holiday events include meeting greyhound rescue dogs, crazy golf, a magician, giant games, meet and greets with Tinkerbell and Captain Hook, and more.
There will also be a free craft zone for children set up in the centre between Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, September 3.
Centre manager Nick Lambert said: “We know how difficult it is to entertain the kids throughout the summer period but at Manor Walks we have something to cater for all ages and best of all, all our events are free.”
Further information about the events is available at manorwalks.co.uk.