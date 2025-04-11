Free community event in Morpeth to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The free event for the local older population, organised by the recently formed Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh, will take place on Saturday, May 10 at St James Community Centre from 2pm to 5pm.
There will be afternoon tea, entertainment – including from the Morpeth Allstars – music, a raffle and dancing.
A Morpeth Ladies Who Lunch and Laugh spokeswoman said: “We would be very keen to hear about anyone who was born on or around VE Day 1945 as we would love to make their 80th birthday special.
“Tickets are available now by emailing [email protected] – tickets are limited, so please message as soon as possible to book a place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.