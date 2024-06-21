Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club Ambassador Iniya Evelyn Raj.

A garden centre chain has announced free nature-inspired activities at its Morpeth and Ponteland stores to keep children engaged and entertained this summer.

The first Dobbies’ Little Seedlings Club session of the summer takes place on Sunday, July 7 and will put minibeasts that live in the garden in the spotlight.

The Garden Creatures workshop will explore the world of snails, slugs, spiders, and beetles, and those attending will also gain an understanding of what a pollinator is and how you can attract them to your garden with pollinator-friendly lavender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the regular monthly workshop, Dobbies’ Morpeth and Ponteland stores is hosting a Little Seedlings Holiday Club in mid-August to help keep kids active and busy over the school holidays.

Children will learn about beautiful butterflies and get the chance to make their very own butterfly-inspired craft.

Participants will also learn about the insect’s lifecycle from caterpillar to butterfly and the importance of these creatures in the garden ecosystem.

Robbie Williams, general manager at Dobbies, said: “Summer is a fantastic season for the gardening calendar and a great time to get children interested in the wildlife around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know just how stretched families can be over the summer holidays, trying to find new and affordable ways to keep the kids entertained. The free sessions in our Morpeth and Ponteland stores are designed to be inclusive, fun and educational, and we hope that families across the country can head along to their nearest store to get involved.”