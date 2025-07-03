The Forage Market is returning to Rigg and Furrow in Acklington over August bank holiday.

The market will be attended by around 50 independent makers over the weekend from August 23 – 24, showcasing a host of talented creatives from the North East.

The Forage Market theme for this event is Drift – celebrating the coast. Creatives have been selected for their use of materials, motifs and concepts that mirror inspiration from the summer season and coastal location.

Market visitors can stay on the farm and visit the on-site taproom which will be open for artisan brewed drinks, as well as enjoy local street food in the indoor seating area or out in the paddock whilst listening to a relaxing DJ set.

Forage Market.

Entry is is £1 which also includes parking and entry into the raffle. A percentage of the entry fee profits will be donated to the RNLI.

Tickets can be bought in advance online or on the door at the market.