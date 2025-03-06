Forage Lifestyle are returning for their first event of 2025 with an Easter makers market.

It takes place at the Rigg & Furrow brewery and tap room, near Acklington, on April 18-19 from 12pm to 6pm.

Around 50 independent makers are expected to attend the showcase for talented creatives and artisan businesses.

More than 3,000 people have attended previous events run by Forage founders Ellie Davison-Archer and Steven Eyles.

A previous Forage market.

They want to continue growing the events as a space for like-minded creatives to showcase their products to an engaged audience.

The market also coincides with the launch of Forage’s new collection of homeware products, championing how they have worked closely with makers to collaborate on exclusive handmade pieces inspired by the land and the seasonal shift into spring.

The tap room will be open into the evening for artisan brewed drinks, alongside street food and a DJ set.

Entry is £1 (under 16s free). A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to charity.