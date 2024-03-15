Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes place at Rigg and Furrow Brewery’s recently refurbished events barn in Acklington on Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, 1pm to 7pm.

After a successful first market last winter, Forage founders Ellie Davison-Archer and Steven Eyles are keen to continue growing events for like-minded creatives and talented makers.

The Forage Lifestyle brand was developed through their shared love of handcrafted objects, interior spaces and sustainable products.

Rigg & Furrow Brewery's new event space.

Initially formed as a pop-up concept store at other marketplaces, Steven and Ellie wanted to expand the business by combining their event experiences and creative contacts to curate selling events of their own.

The Easter market will feature produce from around 30 makers, artists and small businesses.