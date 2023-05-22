The annual event takes place on Sunday, May 28 with its focus at Northumberlandia, near Cramlington, where a ‘Gathering’ is planned.

A search has already been launched for a Lady of the North, the popular sculpture’s nickname, to recognise wonderful and amazing women in their communities.

Those nominated are in the running for a special ‘Northumbie’ Award, plus a voucher for afternoon tea at Langley Castle Hotel and a voucher to spend on shoes, trainers or accessories at Cocorose London.

Broomhill glass artist Helen Grierson.

An official photo will also be taken at Northumberlandia at 11am with one face winning £100, whilst a child who features will be able to take home an Oswaldain Bear.

There are writing and art competitions and a rock hunt contest.

There will also be two more Northumbie Awards up for grabs, designed by Broomhill glass artist, Helen Grierson. One will go to the most passionate school and another will go to the parish or community group that best represents itself at the official Northumberland Day photo.

There is then the return of the Northumberland Flag Challenge, which invites people to picture themselves in an unexpected or unusual location, flying the flag.

Finley Harris-Pugh won a competition to be the face of Northumberland Day.

Organiser Jane Hunt said: “We have limited private means and resource but are doing all we can to keep Northumberland Day alive as an annual celebration.”

