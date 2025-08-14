Flower festival returning for bank holiday weekend in Newbiggin

St Bartholomew’s Church in Newbiggin is holding a Flower Festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“This year we have chosen the theme ‘Once Upon a Time’ - which will be favourite books told in flowers.”

The event will be staged over the course of three days and will be open to members of the public for viewing on Saturday (August 23) from 10am-3pm; Sunday (August 24) from 11am-3pm and Monday (August 25) from 10am-3pm.