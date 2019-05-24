Flock to Amble for festival fun

Crowds will be flocking to Amble this weekend for three days of family fun.

The annual Amble Puffin Festival runs from Saturday to Monday, with stalls, crafts, live entertainment, walks, talks, watersports and children’s entertainment.

The festival is organised by the Amble Events committee, comprising members of Amble Development Trust, Amble Town Council, local businesses and the community.

There have been a couple of changes to the festival programme.

On Saturday, there’s a jazz concert at St Cuthbert’s Parish Hall on Dovecote Street, from noon to 3pm, as part of the church’s Fit for the Future project.

The church, which celebrates its 150th anniversary next year, is fund-raising for a toilet with disabled access and servery.

As part of the fund-raising, Meg Dixon will be in the Town Square during the festival with a 6ft toilet that she has made out of cardboard.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the festival welcomes singer Jodie Elliott, a Teenstar and Open Mic UK grand finalist who recently performed at the O2 Arena in London in the final of the competition. She’ll be performing in the Town Square at 11am.

Visit www.amblepuffinfest.co.uk