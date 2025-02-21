Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mass snowdrop planting is back at Wallington for the final year in order to bring the total number of flowers planted with visitors to one million.

A February half term tradition at the National Trust site since 2016, visitors have joined gardeners and volunteers to lend a helping hand to plant 100,000 snowdrops each year.

This February half term marks the end of this popular 10-year activity, with the final 100,000 being planted.

Celebrations are taking place throughout the week, including craft activities and a snowdrop parade.

Snowdrops at Wallington. Picture: National Trust Images/Annapurna Mellor.

Simon Thompson, head gardener at Wallington, said: “To spend the last 10 years planting snowdrops every year at Wallington has been a joy and a privilege, and it’s been fascinating to slowly watch our spring landscape change and flourish year after year.

“It’s also fabulous to reflect on the thousands of visitors that have helped us plant this spring spectacle. It shows what we are capable of if we work together.”

The shop is stocked with some lovely snowdrop themed items – including mugs, earrings and broaches. You can also pick up some snowdrops from the shop to make a start on your very own carpets of snowdrops in your own outdoor spaces.

Over the last nine years, visitors have come along with their gardening gloves to plant 900,000 snowdrops alongside the estate’s team of gardeners and volunteers.

Many families and groups of friends have returned year on year to participate in this activity, which has become something of a tradition for many.

The impact of planting 100,000 snowdrops each year on the woodlands has made for a wonderful spring ‘wow moment’.

Wallington is a destination for snowdrop spotting as carpets now lay throughout the woodlands. The display includes a few special varieties of snowdrop including the Northumbrian ‘Sandersii’ group, which has sulphur-yellow markings instead of green, and the pretty ‘Flore Pleno’ with double the usual number of petals.

For more information about the activities taking place during the week, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/north-east/wallington/events

By late February/early March, more than 100,000 purple crocuses will be in bloom in the Walled Garden to provide the next eye-catching moment of spring at Wallington.