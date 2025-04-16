Fika Gallery Morpeth hosts their first art exhibition 'Textures of Sea and Land' by Ruth Bond
‘Textures of Sea and Land’ by Northumbrian artist, Ruth Bond will be the first exhibition at Fika since the dedicated studio space opened, marking the beginning of a wider aim to bring a variety unique art to Morpeth.
The exhibition focuses on Northumberland and the Shetland Islands in contemporary oil paintings, and will preview Saturday, April 19 – running until May 17. The preview is free to attend with a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival.
Fika is also increasing its offering with more workshop events and a brand new food menu. Events in May include sculpt and sip, spring flowers acrylic painting, and paint and sip.
The new cafe menu will add to their existing pastries and treats from Pink Lane Bakery in Newcastle, and feature unique brunch twists like avocado and chickpea open sandwiches and freshly made salads which change every day.
