Northumbrian myths and legends inspired theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber, who is back for another year with her event design team to bring Christmas to life.

Charlotte said: “Bamburgh Castle is steeped in stories from its rich folklore tradition dating back centuries. The occasion of Christmas presents a wonderful opportunity for us to conjure these tales for the delight of visitors of all ages.”

The north east’s largest indoor Christmas experience will include fairies, selkies and mermaids, Yule traditions, and legendary characters connected to the castle.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber at Bamburgh Castle.

Many of the installation’s characters are designed and hand-made by Berwick based sculptor and prop maker, Mandy Bryson. She uses mixed media 3D art combining sculpture, textiles, painting, and ‘faux taxidermy’.

Mandy said: “I’m enjoying giving free rein to my imagination to create pieces that look as if they’ve stepped straight from a fairy tale.

“Having sculpted for Castle Howard and Blenheim Palace it means so much to me to get the chance to make pieces for Bamburgh Castle. I am born and bred a Northumbrian and it is such an honour to have my pieces showcased in such an iconic and magical setting.”

Other events include a ‘Meet Father Christmas’ experience in the Castle’s grotto, Christmas wreath making, carol singing, festive treats and mulled wine in the castle’s café and Christmas shopping. Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment.

‘The Enchanted Myths and Legends of Northumbria’ will run from November 11 until January 7, daily from 10am until 4pm.