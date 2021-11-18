Festive season events

Alnwick Christmas lights.

The festivities kick-off with the switch-on of Alnwick Christmas lights on Friday, November 19 at 7pm in the Market Place.

Rothbury’s event takes place in and around the market square on Saturday, November 20 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm with the switch-on at 6pm. The lantern parade is on hold until next year.

Seafield Ocean Club in Seahouses has a Christmas shopping event on Saturday, November 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Amble’s festival of lights celebration takes place on Sunday, November 21, with a water-themed light and sound installation at the Little Shore from 5pm to 7pm. Residents are also being asked to light up their window and front doorsteps with home made artwork and candle holders as they did last year.

Bamburgh’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 6.15pm on Saturday, November 27.

Ford’s traditional Christmas market has been cancelled but a new-look market will be held in the Horse Shoe Forge on Sunday, November 28 from 11am to 4pm.

Togston is having its festive celebration on Sunday, November 28 from 6pm with Santa’s sleigh coming.

Wooler has a Christmas farmers’ market on December 5

Alnmouth and Warkworth Rotary Club will be touring local communities with their sleigh next month. On Sunday, December 12 they will be in Acklington, North Broomhill, Red Row and Hadston. On Monday, December 13 they move on to Amble, followed by Warkworth on Tuesday, December 14.