Festive fair and Father Christmas attractions at Belsay Hall

Get into the festive spirit by attending a Christmas Fair at Belsay Hall this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:25 GMT
Visitors can also see Father Christmas at Belsay Hall this December. Picture by Richard Earp/English Heritage.Visitors can also see Father Christmas at Belsay Hall this December. Picture by Richard Earp/English Heritage.
The site will host a variety of specialist crafts and hand-made gifts for unique Christmas presents to give to family and friends this year on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can also see Father Christmas at Belsay Hall this December. He will give every child a traditional present to unwrap.

He will be there on weekends from December 2 to December 23. Go to www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/belsay-hall-castle-and-gardens/events for more information.