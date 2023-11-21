Get into the festive spirit by attending a Christmas Fair at Belsay Hall this weekend.

The site will host a variety of specialist crafts and hand-made gifts for unique Christmas presents to give to family and friends this year on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can also see Father Christmas at Belsay Hall this December. He will give every child a traditional present to unwrap.