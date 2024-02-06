Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mighty Dub Fest will be held on The Pastures near Alnwick Castle from June 14-16.

Thousands of visitors attended last year’s event which was widely hailed as the best yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the event is set to welcome more than 6,500 visitors over the Father’s Day weekend.

Most Popular

The Mighty Dub Fest.

At the heart of Mighty Dub Fest is a celebration of Volkswagen culture. From classic Beetles to contemporary T6 models, the festival boasts an impressive array of campervans, creating a vibrant atmosphere and a field full of colour.

While the focus may be on Volkswagens, Mighty Dub Fest offers far more than automotive appreciation. Visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse range of activities, including live music across four stages.

The festival's main stage will showcase over 18 bands, complemented by the laid-back ambience of Tom Dibb's Live Lounge Stage for acoustic music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families, the entertainment options are endless, with a dedicated family entertainment tent hosting a variety of engaging activities, from quizzes and fairground attractions to workshops and children’s discos.

Moreover, festival-goers can explore an extensive selection of over 70 trade stalls offering everything from unique merchandise to delectable street food from the best vendors in the North East.

Mighty Dub Fest prides itself on being an inclusive event, catering to all ages with a diverse lineup of entertainment. From dog shows and circus skills to fire performances and magic shows, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the weekend.