Fenwick Christmas window display returns - but what is the theme this year

This year's theme at Fenwick Newcastle window is Charlie & the Chocolate Factory

Children from The Great North Children’s Hospital unveiled the moving windows in Newcastle’s Northumberland Street, which are inspired by Roald Dahl’s much-loved novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

People can join Charlie Bucket as he discovers the fifth and final Golden Ticket and journey with him through the famous fable. From juicing rooms and chocolate waterfalls to great glass elevators and the factory gates, the Fenwick Christmas window brings the famous story to life.

The partnership with The Roald Dahl Story Company, has been many months in the making.

The moving windows attract people from across the North East

Carl Milton, store director at Fenwick Newcastle, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s animated display inspired by the magic of one of our favourite storytellers, Roald Dahl. This year’s Christmas experience promises to inspire, as well as create child-in-a-chocolate-factory excitement levels as we partner with one of the most loved books and characters of all time – the unique Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. We hope that everyone enjoys the windows and wish them all a very happy Christmas.”