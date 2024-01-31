Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The locations for the Little Seedlings Club events centred around the Random Acts of Kindness initiative, a celebration that takes place on Saturday, February 17, include its Morpeth and Ponteland stores.

Children will come together in a friendly group setting, with the workshops being held before and after the big day on February 17, to delve into the history of this celebration and learn about the joys of kindness – including how we can be kind to others and ourselves.

Highlighting random acts of kindness in the garden, Dobbies will also showcase all the different ways children can care for the planet. From making a bug hotel, feeding birds or planting pollinating flowers to helping bumblebees thrive and picking up litter or making compost, there are plenty of ways to be kind.