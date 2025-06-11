Watch knights on horseback battle it out in an action-packed show filled with stunts, sword fights, and medieval drama at Bamburgh Castle from June 14 - 15.Watch knights on horseback battle it out in an action-packed show filled with stunts, sword fights, and medieval drama at Bamburgh Castle from June 14 - 15.
Watch knights on horseback battle it out in an action-packed show filled with stunts, sword fights, and medieval drama at Bamburgh Castle from June 14 - 15.

Father's Day 2025: things to do with dad this weekend in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST
With Father’s Day coming up (Sunday, June 15), you may be looking for some fun ways to have a day out with dad in Northumberland.

Luckily, the county is full things to do that are bound to make any dad enjoy his day – here are 8 of our ideas.

Northumberland is home to some of the best beer gardens and country pubs to enjoy a pint in the forecasted sunny weather. Pictured is The Ship Inn at Low-Newton-by-the-Sea.

1. Enjoy a pint at one of Northumberland's many beer gardens

Northumberland is home to some of the best beer gardens and country pubs to enjoy a pint in the forecasted sunny weather. Pictured is The Ship Inn at Low-Newton-by-the-Sea. Photo: Google

For wildlife lovers, take a trip out to the Farne Islands or Holy Island with Billy Shiel's boat trips.

2. Spot some wildlife on a boat trip

For wildlife lovers, take a trip out to the Farne Islands or Holy Island with Billy Shiel's boat trips. Photo: Billie Shiel's

Bond with dad over some golf at one of the county's many picturesque golf courses. Pictured is Rothbury.

3. Play some golf at one of Northumberland's many courses

Bond with dad over some golf at one of the county's many picturesque golf courses. Pictured is Rothbury. Photo: JPI

Dads go free this Father's Day weekend at Whitehouse Farm Centre - perfect for those dads with smaller children.

4. Father's Day special at Whitehouse Farm Centre

Dads go free this Father's Day weekend at Whitehouse Farm Centre - perfect for those dads with smaller children. Photo: Google

