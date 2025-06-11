Luckily, the county is full things to do that are bound to make any dad enjoy his day – here are 8 of our ideas.
1. Enjoy a pint at one of Northumberland's many beer gardens
Northumberland is home to some of the best beer gardens and country pubs to enjoy a pint in the forecasted sunny weather. Pictured is The Ship Inn at Low-Newton-by-the-Sea. Photo: Google
2. Spot some wildlife on a boat trip
For wildlife lovers, take a trip out to the Farne Islands or Holy Island with Billy Shiel's boat trips. Photo: Billie Shiel's
3. Play some golf at one of Northumberland's many courses
Bond with dad over some golf at one of the county's many picturesque golf courses. Pictured is Rothbury. Photo: JPI
4. Father's Day special at Whitehouse Farm Centre
Dads go free this Father's Day weekend at Whitehouse Farm Centre - perfect for those dads with smaller children. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.