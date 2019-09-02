Fatboy Slim to headline Shindig dance event in Gateshead
It’s been announced that superstar DJ Fatboy Slim will be bringing the party to Gateshead.
After performing at Newcastle’s Times Square in 2016, Fatboy Slim will be returning to Tyneside this October at Gateshead’s Mainyard.
With the exact location to be announced closer to the time, Mainyard is a 4500-capacity purpose-built, covered event structure. Organisers of the gig say it’s situated at an unused city location, five minutes from the banks of the River Tyne.
Joining Fatboy Slim on the bill for the gig on Friday, October 4 is Gorgon City and Cousn.
The following day, on Saturday October 5, Newcastle’s own Patrick Topping will host his debut Trick label showcase at Mainyard featuring artists including Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Ilario Alicante, Elliot Adamson and Bryan Kessler.
*Tickets for Fatboy Slim on October 4 are priced £30 and are available here.