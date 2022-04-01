Family fun in store as Hadrian's Wall Festival continues

Events are continuing as part of the Hadrian's Wall 1900 Festival.

Among the events for Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival are a 1900th Beer, a Roman Camp Enactment, Adventure Quests and an After Dark Festival.

Highlights include a Roman Beer launched by Twice Brewed using similar ingredients to what would have been available 1900 years ago; history every day of the Easter Holidays with family Adventure Quests at Chester’s Roman Fort; and a Roman Camp at Vindolanda with the Eighth Legion.

A Northumberland Dark Skies exhibition is taking place at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre focusing on a gallery of night-time landscape photography, displays on what to see in the night sky and how to conserve our dark skies, complete with hands-on activities and a showcase of telescopes and meteorites.

Hadrian’s Wall 1900 Festival will culminate with Saturnalia on December 17 to 23.

Jane, Lady Gibson, Chair of Hadrian’s Wall Partnership, said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome visitors to Hadrian’s Wall this Easter as we celebrate this world-renowned heritage site.

"It’s even more special that there are so many different activities on offer that will appeal to so many people.

"This Spring snapshot of upcoming activity is reflective of what is to come throughout the year and we urge everyone to keep checking the website as we add more events.”

The HW1900 Festival programme to date is available to view at https://1900.hadrianswallcountry.co.uk/

Other events include:

The Lost Fort will discover more about the ‘lost fort’ in South Shields. Running until October 2, the small exhibition will explore what is known about the ‘lost’ fort that controlled sea and river access to the Roman frontier.

Vindolanda Excavations, which runs until September 23 from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday, will unearth the remains of lives lived at Vindolanda Roman Fort.

Easter Roman Adventure Quests, delivered by English Heritage, at Chesters Roman Fort and Birdoswald Roman Fort from April 2 to 24.