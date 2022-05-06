Family fun day will also offer support to fishermen

The Old Low Light Heritage Centre, on North Shields Fish Quay, is holding a family fun day.

Free health information for fishermen and their families is coming back to the quayside in North Shields.

Thanks to the Seafit Programme, an event is taking place on Saturday, May 7, from 10am to 3pm in the grounds of the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, Clifford’s Fort, North Shields Fish Quay.

Following the success of previous visits, also in attendance will be Newcastle United Foundation, carrying out free health checks, Health Watch North Tyneside, as well as emergency services including Northumbria Police Marine Unit and Northumbria Police Community Engagement vehicle and Tynemouth RNLI.

SeaFit is a joint initiative from respected maritime charities, the Fishermen’s Mission and Seafarers Hospital Society, working in partnership to deliver flexible quayside services to improve the health and wellbeing of fishermen and their families.

SeaFit Manager, Carol Elliott said: “It can be difficult for fishermen to make and keep health appointments when they need to be at sea and we are looking at what we can do to reach even more fishing families with these much-needed services.”

This year Old Low Light volunteers will be providing children’s activities, including a magician, and the Blue Light Choir, as well as other music.

Fishermen’s Mission Superintendent, Peter Dade said: “Seafit has transformed the way we reach out to the fishing communities, meeting us on the Quayside where we are, when it has been difficult, especially for the active fishermen to keep to appointments.”

To find out more about the event e-mail [email protected]