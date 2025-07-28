Family festival Morpeth Party in the Park returns this August bank holiday with tickets on-sale
As Northumberland’s biggest family music festival, the event will return this August bank holiday weekend (August 22 – August 24), bringing a full line-up of tribute acts, street food, festival fun, and live entertainment for all ages across multiple stages.
The line-up will include band Space who have over five top-ten UK chart hits, KKLASS bringing 90s electronic hits, as well as tributes to Robbie Williams, The Smiths, ABBA, Queen, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Oasis, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and Fatboy Slim.
As well as the music, festival-goers can expect rides and showground fun, silent discos, themed tents, bars, street performers, fire dancers, comedy shows and circus acts.
The festival is dog-friendly, with camping, caravanning and VIP options with luxury toilets and showers available. To see the full line-up and book tickets, go here.
