Tickets are on sale for the seventh year of Morpeth music festival Party in the Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Northumberland’s biggest family music festival, the event will return this August bank holiday weekend (August 22 – August 24), bringing a full line-up of tribute acts, street food, festival fun, and live entertainment for all ages across multiple stages.

The line-up will include band Space who have over five top-ten UK chart hits, KKLASS bringing 90s electronic hits, as well as tributes to Robbie Williams, The Smiths, ABBA, Queen, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift, Oasis, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and Fatboy Slim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the music, festival-goers can expect rides and showground fun, silent discos, themed tents, bars, street performers, fire dancers, comedy shows and circus acts.

The festival is dog-friendly, with camping, caravanning and VIP options with luxury toilets and showers available. To see the full line-up and book tickets, go here.