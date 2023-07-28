This year’s Scremerston Summer Fete is taking place on Sunday, August 6 from noon to 4pm on Restoration Green.

Thrill-seekers of all ages will discover a range of inflatable attractions, Toy Town and Teacups rides and one of the main highlights of the event will be the impressive display of fire and police vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to add a touch of colour to their day, ‘The Face Painting Lady’ will be on hand to transform faces into works of art.

Picture from the Scremerston Summer Fete in 2022.

Most Popular

Don't miss your chance to win big in the Scremerston Fairy Raffle. Check out the Facebook group ‘What’s happening in Scremerston’ to purchase tickets ahead of time. There will also be a tombola on the day.

Foodies will be in for a treat with U've Pulled serving up mouth-watering delights to satisfy every craving – from juicy burgers to tasty hot dogs.

Cheviot Brewery will offer refreshing beverages that make a perfect companion to a summer day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those with a sweet tooth, ‘Pineapple Head’ will be dishing out fruit treats that are as healthy as they are delicious. And, of course, what’s a summer fete without ice cream? Indulge in a delightful range of flavours.