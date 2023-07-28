News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

Families invited to join in the fun at the Scremerston Summer Fete

Organisers of a village event are pulling out all the stops to provide an afternoon of entertainment, delicious food and exciting activities for the whole family.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

This year’s Scremerston Summer Fete is taking place on Sunday, August 6 from noon to 4pm on Restoration Green.

Thrill-seekers of all ages will discover a range of inflatable attractions, Toy Town and Teacups rides and one of the main highlights of the event will be the impressive display of fire and police vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those looking to add a touch of colour to their day, ‘The Face Painting Lady’ will be on hand to transform faces into works of art.

Picture from the Scremerston Summer Fete in 2022.Picture from the Scremerston Summer Fete in 2022.
Picture from the Scremerston Summer Fete in 2022.
Most Popular

    Don't miss your chance to win big in the Scremerston Fairy Raffle. Check out the Facebook group ‘What’s happening in Scremerston’ to purchase tickets ahead of time. There will also be a tombola on the day.

    Foodies will be in for a treat with U've Pulled serving up mouth-watering delights to satisfy every craving – from juicy burgers to tasty hot dogs.

    Cheviot Brewery will offer refreshing beverages that make a perfect companion to a summer day out.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For those with a sweet tooth, ‘Pineapple Head’ will be dishing out fruit treats that are as healthy as they are delicious. And, of course, what’s a summer fete without ice cream? Indulge in a delightful range of flavours.

    For the craft enthusiasts and cake lovers, make sure to visit the Cakes and Craft stalls. Discover unique handmade treasures or indulge your tastebuds in a plethora of sweet delicacies produced with love and care.

    Related topics:Facebook