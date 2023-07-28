Families invited to join in the fun at the Scremerston Summer Fete
This year’s Scremerston Summer Fete is taking place on Sunday, August 6 from noon to 4pm on Restoration Green.
Thrill-seekers of all ages will discover a range of inflatable attractions, Toy Town and Teacups rides and one of the main highlights of the event will be the impressive display of fire and police vehicles.
For those looking to add a touch of colour to their day, ‘The Face Painting Lady’ will be on hand to transform faces into works of art.
Don't miss your chance to win big in the Scremerston Fairy Raffle. Check out the Facebook group ‘What’s happening in Scremerston’ to purchase tickets ahead of time. There will also be a tombola on the day.
Foodies will be in for a treat with U've Pulled serving up mouth-watering delights to satisfy every craving – from juicy burgers to tasty hot dogs.
Cheviot Brewery will offer refreshing beverages that make a perfect companion to a summer day out.
For those with a sweet tooth, ‘Pineapple Head’ will be dishing out fruit treats that are as healthy as they are delicious. And, of course, what’s a summer fete without ice cream? Indulge in a delightful range of flavours.
For the craft enthusiasts and cake lovers, make sure to visit the Cakes and Craft stalls. Discover unique handmade treasures or indulge your tastebuds in a plethora of sweet delicacies produced with love and care.