A flurry of fairies descended on Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden to celebrate International Fairy Day.

The gathering forms part of the venue’s Festival of the Fairies, which includes six weeks of enchanting activities that encourage visitors to celebrate the magical world of fairies and immerse themselves in imagination, creativity and play.

Nathan Bonk, head of play at Lilidorei, explained: “Last year, we took part in International Fairy Day for the very first time and welcomed almost 200 visitors of all ages, all dressed up in wings, tutu skirts, and wands to honour the occasion.

“With the event proving to be such a hit, we had to bring it back for 2025 and make it bigger and better than ever!

International Fairy Day at Lilidorei. Picture: The Alnwick Garden

“This year, we’ve launched six full weeks of fairy-inspired festivities, including scavenger hunts, magical rock painting and dance parties that would make any mythical creature proud.

“For any fairy lovers who missed it, the fun doesn’t end until Sunday, July 13.”