FA Cup-style challenge issued to Northumberland communities

Donations of red and yellow goods - Northumberland's colours - are wanted for a food bank challenge.

The event makes a full return to the calendar for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, May 29.

And residents are being asked to donate red and yellow food items – the county’s colours – as part of The Northumberland Day Food Bank Challenge to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

To give the initiative a boost, organisers have added a competitive element, via the FB Cup.

This is the food bank version of the FA Cup and it sees different ‘teams’ (grouped towns and villages) competing against each other, to see which can generate the most red and yellow donations to food banks.

Each week, one team will get knocked out, until the most generous community team wins the challenge and scoops the FB Cup.

Round one will kick off on May 16 and will see eight ‘matches’.

Another six ties will be played out and the team that shows evidence of donating most to food banks will win each one, progressing to the second round.

The final will take place in week beginning June 6, when just two teams remain.

“We want to see pictures of people donating red and yellow items and hear what it is they are donating and which team they are playing for,” says organiser Jane Hunt.

“We want to see schools rallying their pupils, businesses and hotels mobilising their staff and kitchens and individuals playing for their ‘team’.

"Donations can be made to any food bank and those donating just need to make sure they can get their donations to their chosen food bank, or have them collected, and, of course, let us know what they have donated, so it can go onto their team’s tally.

"The ultimate winner will receive a trophy – something any community should be proud to win, as it will demonstrate their kindness and generous spirit.”

Northumberland Day has also organised a scarecrow competition which can be themed as saints, seafarers or awesome others. Scarecrows can be created by individuals, schools, businesses or communities, to add to the celebrations.

There is also a writing contest and the return of the much-loved Northumbies Awards.

Jane says: “We are continuing to drive Northumberland Day, despite our very tiny private resources, because we know how much people love it and the difference it makes to schools and our young citizens, in particular.

"We just urge everyone to get involved and strengthen their communities by doing so. It’s so easy to do and can be extremely uplifting.

"Past years have been great fun and we hope 2022 can be just the same. We want to show that Northumberland is one passionate community and a community that cares.”

To find out more, head to www.northumberlandday.co.uk

The draw for round one of the FB Cup is:

Warkworth and Amble v Haltwhistle and Haydon Bridge

Chillingham and Wooler v Ponteland and Belsay

Berwick and Border v Morpeth and Pegswood

Ashington and Ellington v Blyth, Bedlington and Cramlington

Hexham and Corbridge v Rothbury, Otterburn and Bellingham

Newbiggin-on-Sea and Lynemouth v Alnwick and Alnmouth

Boulmer, Craster, Howick and Newton-by-the-Sea v Seahouses, Beadnell, Bamburgh and Holy Island