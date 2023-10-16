News you can trust since 1854
Eyemouth and Reston choirs are set to perform at a fundraising event supporting Northumberland fishing families

Reston Concert Band is joining forces with Eyemouth Fishermens Choir for a live performance organised by a charity that supports fishing families in Northumberland.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
The Fishermens Mission was founded in 1881 after the Eyemouth fishing disaster, where 189 fisherman lost their lives by drowning during a severe storm.

The Fishermen’s Mission is the UK’s only charity dedicated solely to supporting fishermen and their families.

Over the past 140 years, it has provided a wide variety of much needed services ranging from 24-hour emergency support to financial and emotional support for both fisherman and their families.

Although the charity covers the UK, Donna Schwarz is the Mission Area Officer operating from all areas between Tranent in Scotland down to Amble.

Donna Schwarz is the Mission Area Officer of South East Scotland and organiser for the evening.
    She has organised for Reston Concert Band and Eyemouth Fishermen’s Choir to perform at the Eyemouth Community Centre on Friday (October 20) for an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and enchanting performances.

    For more information about it (including ticket details and timings) and other events, go to the South East Scotland Fish Mish Facebook page.

