The Fishermens Mission was founded in 1881 after the Eyemouth fishing disaster, where 189 fisherman lost their lives by drowning during a severe storm.

The Fishermen’s Mission is the UK’s only charity dedicated solely to supporting fishermen and their families.

Over the past 140 years, it has provided a wide variety of much needed services ranging from 24-hour emergency support to financial and emotional support for both fisherman and their families.

Although the charity covers the UK, Donna Schwarz is the Mission Area Officer operating from all areas between Tranent in Scotland down to Amble.

Donna Schwarz is the Mission Area Officer of South East Scotland and organiser for the evening.

She has organised for Reston Concert Band and Eyemouth Fishermen’s Choir to perform at the Eyemouth Community Centre on Friday (October 20) for an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and enchanting performances.