Explore the Whin Sill on which Bamburgh Castle sits on latest geology walk

The walk will be led by geologist Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth as part of a series exploring the best geology within the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It takes place on Monday, May 9 starting at 2pm.

The geowalk is titled ‘Fahrenheit 2022’ and will explore the many different aspects of the Sill including its deep roots and the extreme temperatures involved in the formation of this iconic landform.

Bamburgh Castle.

Ian said: "Bamburgh Castle with its magnificent ramparts and fascinating history are a draw for visitors from across the world.

"However, the hard igneous rock of the Whin Sill which forms its very foundations, offers an insight into a vastly more ancient time.

"Not only ancient but with a radically different arrangement of the continents and more extreme geological activity.

"This coastline offers unique exposures of some very special features of this fascinating landform which help explain how the Sill formed.”

There will be further geowalks which will explore the stories that the coast's rocks have to tell from the death of a giant centipede to the continental collision which led to the first physical union of England and Scotland.

These walks will not only explore the way the rocks and landscape of the coast have formed but also the way that geology connects to archaeology, the built environment, the community and to the area’s rich variety of animals and plants..