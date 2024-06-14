Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norham Arts is hosting its fourth summer exhibition of contemporary art, with works for sale, on the theme of Into The Woods.

Opening on June 21 and taking place in Norham Village Hall, it will feature works from local artists on both sides of the border some sculptures by Charlie Poulsen , Michelle de Bruin and Luke Bachelor, and some real trees provided by a very generous local woodland expert.

There will also be an exhibition of children’s art by pupils from Norham First School, and Longridge Towers School in the beautiful setting of the church in Norham.

Sue Churchill, chair of Norham Arts, said: “‘This will be our best exhibition yet and we are also hugely privileged to be hosting a very special piece of artwork which is close to our hearts.

A section of the textile tribute to Hugo Burge. Picture by Colin Hattersley.

“Many of you may be aware of the work that Hugo Burge was doing at Marchmont House until his untimely death in 2023. This work is now being carried on by the Hugo Burge Foundation.

“After his death, Pauline Burbridge created her textile landscape ‘In Honour of Hugo’ – a beautiful quilt, collaged stitched drawn and printed – using leaves collected form the Marchmont estate. And we will have that work on display as part of our exhibition.

“And on the afternoon of Sunday, June 23, we are holding our own small Woodland Arts and Craft Festival on the Village Green with some demonstrations and stalls, children’s activities, a plant stall (raising funds for Norham in Bloom) and an art workshop, in association with Connecting Threads, led by Rachel Sutherland.”