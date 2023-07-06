The ‘OOT & Aboot – Talking Coquetdale’ exhibition is at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre until Sunday, September 3.

Sarah Burn, head of engagement at Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “It’s a fascinating and heart-warming exhibition that we hope will inspire visitors by sharing the unique voices of the area through a combination of traditional and modern techniques.

"It is designed to be a multi-sensory experience that will appeal to all ages, packed with film, sound, historic artefacts, things to listen to, watch, touch, smell, try on and do.

Sarah Burn, head of engagement at Northumberland National Park Authority with Sally Brewis, exhibition curator and OOT project manager.

“We’re also hosting a programme of free activities throughout the summer which runs alongside the exhibition to celebrate this special place and the generations of people who live and work there.”

The work of local musician, Ian Stephenson, and artist Jose Snook will be included in the exhibition.

The OOT & Aboot – Talking Coquetdale exhibition is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) and was curated by The Out of Town (OOT) Museum, part of Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery in Alnwick.

Sally Brewis, OOT project manager, said: “Through National Lottery Heritage funding, we have been able to work with an extraordinary group of people who wanted to share their valuable memories of an old way of life and record the distinct Northumbrian dialects to ensure that we have a lasting record of a voice that is rapidly disappearing.”