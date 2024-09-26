Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local artist will soon be hosting a solo exhibition of more than 40 drawings and paintings celebrating the female form at Whitley Bay Library/Customer First Centre.

‘Beneath the Surface’ will go on display inside a room at the building from Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4. It will include drawings and paintings in nude form.

Laura Bradley is returning to the library as she has displayed work there before and she will be raising funds for a good cause.

She said: “I studied for a foundation course and went on to complete B.A degree course at Northumbria University and then went on to undertake a Masters degree in fine art at Sunderland University.

Laura Bradley.

“The body of work includes images of women who are often excluded or underrepresented in art and social media.

“I aim to raise funds for the well-known charity Mind and hopefully people will support this and appreciate the work – the images are nude not rude.

“Viewers will see that I have executed the work on reproduction canvas, leaving parts of the original images showing through. This gives the work an element of mystery and intrigue and also merges popular ‘art’ and fine art together.”