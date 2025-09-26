A ‘Borderlines’ exhibition is taking place at Artoluso in Berwick on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three artists are using the gallery space on Church Street for the pop-up exhibition, which will include paintings, prints, works on paper, sculpture and mobiles exploring the idea of borders, crossing borders, borderlines and liminal space.

Susie Wright is a landscape artist who has the environment, in its widest sense, at the heart of her practice. Using her signature ‘swalkeling’ method and a range of self-styled processes, she creates her own personal iconography, drawing on her experience of context and place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She brings various threads together into multi-layered collections that include works on paper, painting, digital drawing and installation.

See various artworks at the ‘Borderlines’ exhibition in Artoluso.

Alizon Bennet paints, draws, builds and makes. Employing experimental combinations of media and technique to create pieces in both 2D and 3D to illustrate her ideas.

Curious about what makes us human, her work is thought provoking and unexpected and hopes to resonate.

Wendy Helps is an artist, designer and maker, who uses her extensive scrutiny of materials and the material world to produce drawings, paintings, print, textile works, photography and sculpture.

She invites audiences to re-examine material waste and the impact of human activity on our natural environment and physical experiences, questioning our own material existence.