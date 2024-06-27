Exhibition and festival in Norham were a big success
There was an exhibition of 60 excellent paintings and art works in the village hall on the theme of ‘Into the Woods’.
In addition, there were woodland arts and crafts on the green and a free art workshop led by artist Rachel Sutherland.
The focal piece of the festival was a full size quilt embroidery by local artist Pauline Burbidge. Her quilt, ‘In Honour of Hugo’, was made as a memorial to Hugo Burge – who established Marchmont House near Greenlaw as a centre to encourage art and craft.
Since Hugo’s sad death, this work is continued by the Hugo Burge Foundation.
To learn more about Norham Arts, email [email protected] and further details of Pauline’s work can be found at https://paulineburbidge-quilts.com
