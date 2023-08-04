News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Exciting opportunity to see inside Ayton Castle

There is an opportunity to see what is normally a private view at Art in the Castle.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Ayton Castle.Ayton Castle.
Ayton Castle.

Ayton Castle near Eyemouth is still used as a private home and rarely opens its doors to the public, so the two-day event organised by The Tin Shed arts is an exciting opportunity to visit.

As well as seeing the work of around 20 contemporary artists, who are mostly from the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, some of the castle owners’ private art collection will also be on show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This includes work by celebrated Scottish artist John Bellany (1942-2013), who was born at Port Seton near Edinburgh and later lived at Eyemouth.

The event on August 26 and 27 (10.30am to 4pm) is free, but visitors can make donations to the castle to help with on-going restoration of the grounds and garden.

The exhibition will be spread throughout the castle's entrance hall, keyboard room, ballroom and banquet hall. Most of the work will be for sale.

Related topics:EyemouthScottish BordersNorthumberlandPort SetonEdinburgh