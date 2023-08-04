Ayton Castle.

Ayton Castle near Eyemouth is still used as a private home and rarely opens its doors to the public, so the two-day event organised by The Tin Shed arts is an exciting opportunity to visit.

As well as seeing the work of around 20 contemporary artists, who are mostly from the Scottish Borders and Northumberland, some of the castle owners’ private art collection will also be on show.

This includes work by celebrated Scottish artist John Bellany (1942-2013), who was born at Port Seton near Edinburgh and later lived at Eyemouth.

The event on August 26 and 27 (10.30am to 4pm) is free, but visitors can make donations to the castle to help with on-going restoration of the grounds and garden.