Excitement building as more details revealed for Morpeth Fair Day weekend - but Saturday evening music festival cancelled
Although excitement is building for the celebrations that are supported by the North East Combined Authority, the Saturday evening music festival element in Carlisle Park has been cancelled due to what the Morpeth Fair Day team said on its Facebook page was “unprecedented events”.
Everything else is going ahead as planned – including a funfair from Thursday to Sunday, a mini food festival during the day on Saturday (June 8) in Newmarket and Brass Does Rock by the Carlisle Park Pavilion on Saturday from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.
On Sunday (June 9), the fun run begins at 10.15am following the 10am opening ceremony and the main parade starts just before noon.
Performance timings on the main stage include the following: Ashington Colliery Band from 10.30am, Morpeth Pipe Band from 12.30pm, Andy Rayner Band from 1pm, Jason King from 2.30pm, Along came Lola from 3.30pm. In addition, Koast Radio DJ Craig Munroe will be playing Northern Soul music by the Chantry from 1pm.
The classic vehicles in the parade will be on display at High Stanners and there will be a dog show, pony rides and a climbing wall in the same location. There will be stalls on Bridge Street and a food court in Oldgate.
Organisers have also linked up with West Benridge Farm, with it putting on some live music on Friday evening (June 7) and providing a bus from the farm to Morpeth over the weekend for the campers.
