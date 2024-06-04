Classic cars pictured during the 2023 Morpeth Fair Day parade. Picture by Anne Hopper. More information about the activities and the Park and Ride service on Sunday is available on the Morpeth Fair Day Facebook page.

Timings have been revealed for the activities taking place this weekend for the Morpeth Fair Day event.

Although excitement is building for the celebrations that are supported by the North East Combined Authority, the Saturday evening music festival element in Carlisle Park has been cancelled due to what the Morpeth Fair Day team said on its Facebook page was “unprecedented events”.

Everything else is going ahead as planned – including a funfair from Thursday to Sunday, a mini food festival during the day on Saturday (June 8) in Newmarket and Brass Does Rock by the Carlisle Park Pavilion on Saturday from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

On Sunday (June 9), the fun run begins at 10.15am following the 10am opening ceremony and the main parade starts just before noon.

Performance timings on the main stage include the following: Ashington Colliery Band from 10.30am, Morpeth Pipe Band from 12.30pm, Andy Rayner Band from 1pm, Jason King from 2.30pm, Along came Lola from 3.30pm. In addition, Koast Radio DJ Craig Munroe will be playing Northern Soul music by the Chantry from 1pm.

The classic vehicles in the parade will be on display at High Stanners and there will be a dog show, pony rides and a climbing wall in the same location. There will be stalls on Bridge Street and a food court in Oldgate.