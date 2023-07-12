National Marine Week takes place every year at the end of July/beginning of August and this year is no exception, running from Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, August 6 - spanning a fortnight due to varying tidal conditions around the UK.

The UK’s seas are home to over 330 species of fish, 28 types of aquatic mammals, seagrasses, seaweeds and living reefs, but are under huge pressure from damaging fishing practices, development at sea and pollution from farming, sewage and plastic.

In this region the Northumberland coastline is valuable for its rocky reefs and supports thousands of seabirds and marine mammals, including grey seals and 90% of the UK roseate tern population.

Head to Hauxley for sandcastle making.

The seafloor of Farnes East is comprised of a mosaic of habitats, including rock, sand, mud and important for scampi. The glacial channel, known as the Farnes Deeps, to the south is of particular importance for foraging and breeding white-beaked dolphins.

This year, the wildlife charity is especially hoping its seaside celebrations will inspire young people to protect the region’s seas and shores.

On Thursday, July 27 and Thursday, August 3, Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay will be hosting the Sand Explorers family events.

On both days, between 10:30am and 12pm and then 1.30pm and 3pm, marine lovers of all ages will be able to use magnifiers and microscopes to learn more about the sand on the beach as well as make sandcastles as no visit to the seaside would be complete without getting creative with buckets and spades.

The Trust’s Hauxley Marine Week events are always very popular so places need to be booked quickly at www.nwt.org.uk/events

Alexandra Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Education Officer says: “As an island nation, the UK has 17,800 km of coastlines that are never more than 80 miles from any location and our seas are awash with fascinating creatures, habitats, and plants that need protecting for people, wildlife and climate.