The country hotel between Morpeth and Alnwick will be hosting the event on Sunday, June 5 between 2pm and 5pm.
It will feature many royal favourites and nods to traditional dishes with a selection of mouth-watering cakes, scones and finger sandwiches, all served with a choice of tea blends.
General manager, Mariza Ampaza said “Hosting an afternoon tea seemed like a fitting tribute to Her Majesty and we’re delighted to be welcoming people to share the occasion with friends and family in our beautiful gardens.
“This will be no standard afternoon tea, our chefs have created a menu worthy of the occasion that is sure to delight, with plenty of our signature scones of course.”
Tickets are priced at £50 for two people to include a glass of Prosecco. Guests are invited to book in advance, via the hotel on 01670 787454 or at [email protected]