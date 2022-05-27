The country hotel between Morpeth and Alnwick will be hosting the event on Sunday, June 5 between 2pm and 5pm.

It will feature many royal favourites and nods to traditional dishes with a selection of mouth-watering cakes, scones and finger sandwiches, all served with a choice of tea blends.

General manager, Mariza Ampaza said “Hosting an afternoon tea seemed like a fitting tribute to Her Majesty and we’re delighted to be welcoming people to share the occasion with friends and family in our beautiful gardens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eshott Hall.

“This will be no standard afternoon tea, our chefs have created a menu worthy of the occasion that is sure to delight, with plenty of our signature scones of course.”