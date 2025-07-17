Award-winning environmental poet Anna Selby will be visiting Berwick to lead a three-day workshop and public event, exploring the power of poetry in an age of climate crisis.

‘Sensing Connection’, which will run from July 25 to July 27, will offer participants the opportunity to cultivate ecological awareness through mindful movement and contemplative writing in the outdoors.

The workshop will culminate with a public event called ‘Creating the World’ in which Anna will share from her own work, including the poem ‘Acairseid Mhòr, Gometra’ which won the Moth Nature Writing Prize 2024 and was described by judge Cal Flynn as “a powerful, understated piece that gets across the viscerality and the intimacy of the farmer’s relationship with their livestock... with shades of Seamus Heaney and Edwin Morgan; melancholic and delicately phrased”.

She will also share some of her favourite poems from other ecological writers and together the people gathered will reflect on how environmental writing can help us witness, connect to and co-create the world we live in.

Poet Anna Selby.

This project has emerged from a collaboration between local organisations Berwick Contemplative Arts and STUDIO SOMA.

With thanks to funding from Create Berwick, free places are available for participants ensuring access to these unique creative events to a wide range of Northumberland residents.

For more information and to book your place at the three-day workshop, go to www.studiosoma.space/sensing-connection and for details on the public event, go to www.studiosoma.space/creating-the-world

To make any enquiries, go to www.studiosoma.space/contact