Enjoy the magic of Christmas with events and experiences at Heighley Gate Garden Centre
Soon to be available at the garden centre near Morpeth are the mouth-watering Christmas Dinner and Festive Afternoon Tea options.
At Santa's Grotto Experience, children will first be warmly welcomed by Santa’s cheerful elves into their festive workshop.
Families will then meet Father Christmas himself for a special moment to treasure, with the opportunity to take their own photos. Santa will present each child with a gift and share a personal message.
There are also Baby & Toddler Grotto and Quiet Grotto Experience (specially designed for children with autism or additional needs) options.
Libby Stubbs, events manager at British Garden Centres, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with you. Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special.”
Book one or more of the events/experiences online at www.britishgardencentres.com/events – go to the Event Location list and select Heighley Gate Garden Centre.