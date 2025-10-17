The line-up of events and experiences for the upcoming festive period at Heighley Gate has been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon to be available at the garden centre near Morpeth are the mouth-watering Christmas Dinner and Festive Afternoon Tea options.

At Santa's Grotto Experience, children will first be warmly welcomed by Santa’s cheerful elves into their festive workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families will then meet Father Christmas himself for a special moment to treasure, with the opportunity to take their own photos. Santa will present each child with a gift and share a personal message.

The festive line-up at Heighley Gate Garden Centre includes the Santa's Grotto Experience.

There are also Baby & Toddler Grotto and Quiet Grotto Experience (specially designed for children with autism or additional needs) options.

Libby Stubbs, events manager at British Garden Centres, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate the festive season with you. Our team is dedicated to making your visit truly special.”

Book one or more of the events/experiences online at www.britishgardencentres.com/events – go to the Event Location list and select Heighley Gate Garden Centre.